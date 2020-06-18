



Bobbie Jean Jones Heard

Bobbie Jean Jones Heard was born on June 8, 1935 in Heflin, Louisiana and passed away peacefully in Shreveport on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 85.



She worked at Northwest State School in Bossier City for many years. She had a heart for the mentally challenged.



She retired from the Bossier Parish School Boar as a Paraprofessional working in Special Education.

Bobbie and Ellis Heard, her husband, built Webster Speedway in 1993, and enjoyed Saturday nights with lots of friends.



Mrs. Heard was preceded in death by: her parents, Emazan McLemore Jones and R.J. Jones of Minden; husband, Ellis Austil Heard of Haughton; and son, Marvin Ray Heard of Haughton.



She is survived by: her children, sons, Roy Heard and wife Angie of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Jay Heard and wife Juvie of Haughton; daughters, Denise Heard Cook of Doyline, Stacy Heard Lewis and husband Jeff Lewis of Haughton.



She was a proud grandmother of: Justin Cook and wife Kelsey, Morgan Cook, Brittany Lewis Standifer and husband Neil, Blake Lewis and wife Allie, Brandon Falletta and wife Ashley, Logan Falletta, Quinn Heard, Jacob Tant, David Heard, Micah Heard, Christopher Heard, Enjela T. Gaya, and Kyla T. Gaya.



She was also honored to be the great-grandmother of: Raylee Hood, Jayden Cook, Nadalee Fain, Celia-Rae Lewis, Charlee Lewis, Noah Standifer, Sadie Standifer, Brody Falletta, Sophia Falletta, Carter Falletta, Aiden Falletta, another one of the way, and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Highland Place Nursing Home. She was loved by so many nurses and staff. Mom had a special connection with Brandy Gray. Also thanks to Amedisys Hospice.