Haughton, LA – Mr. Bobby E. Hales, 70, of Haughton, LA, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Services to celebrate his life will begin with a Visitation, on Monday, September 14, between 5 & 7 PM, at Bellevue Road Baptist Church in Haughton. A Funeral in his honor will be on the 15th, at 3:00 PM, also at Bellevue Bapt., with Pastor Ken Basco presiding.



Bobby Earl Hales was born Saturday, April 8, 1950, in Bastrop, LA. Bobby was raised in Bastrop but took off to the ‘Oil Patch’ where he spent over forty years in the oil and gas industry, retiring as a Field Supervisor. A feat made all the more impressive, as that’s years of hard work for a man that was a 26 year, successful, survivor, of a liver transplant. Bobby was forever grateful for this: New-Lease-On-Life, and spent many an hour and days volunteering for the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA). However, Mr. Hales wasn’t all work and no play, as he greatly enjoyed traveling, or tending to his garden. He always grew tomatoes and jalapeños, as: “We each had to have our pepper-sauce!” Most of all, Mr. Hales had a passion for–and loved spending time with–ALL his girls, and great grandchildren.



Preceding Mr. Hales in death were: mother, Honrie Powell; and his wife, Elizabeth Hales.



Left to cherish his memories are: daughter, Stephanie (& Will) Hebert; grandchildren, Kody (& Steven) Rabon, Bobbie (& Spencer) Smith; great-grandchildren, Steven, Weston, Makynna, and one on the way; along with one very special friend, Nancy Carroll. Also left to carry on his legacy are: numerous brothers, sisters, and his dear, Aunt Syble Sanders.



Serving as Pallbearers will be: Spencer Smith, Steven Rabon, Dwayne Joyner, Bobby Ball, Ron Comstock, and Ron Evans.



We’ll all miss all the doting on us that he so lovingly provided, especially, for such a rough ole boy. He was the absolute best: Husband, Daddy, and Pappaw, ever!