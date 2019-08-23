Bobby Glenn Garrett

Bossier City, LA – Saturday, August 17, 2019 Bobby Glenn Garrett closed his eyes peacefully in his home with his family and pets to awaken at the gates of Heaven. In his 76 years, he made not only a huge impact on his family and friends, but he worked to improve the lives of people all across his beloved state.

Bobby was born to Iona and Gaston Garrett on June 9, 1943 in Hall Summit, Louisiana. Although he was raised in Sarepta, where he first began to play sports, his football prowess prompted his family to make the move to Haughton for him to be a Haughton Buccaneer.

The stars aligned when they moved in next door to soon-to-be family friends Mercille and Jack Scott, the parents of Bobby’s future wife Laura “Jackie” Laverne Scott. Bobby went on to play sports at Haughton High School while Jackie cheered on # 21 as one of Haughton High School’s Cheerleaders. The two were voted Mr. and Mrs. HHS their senior year, the same year they were wed. On October 12, 1960, they became Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Garrett. They both graduated in 1961 from HHS. Bobby won many awards throughout his life, but his proudest one was always being awarded “Mr. Wonderful.” GO BUCS!

In 1963, he was blessed with a daughter, Annette Garrett (Chambers) and then a son, Curtis Garrett, in 1966. From then on, he was constantly coaching or cheering on his kids and grandkids from the crowd (and sometimes the parking lot if he didn’t like a call). He stepped up to the plate as a father to his grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, and Kaylie Ansley when he was needed. He was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Though Bobby had worked many interesting jobs to provide for his family, serving the public to fight for those in need was his passion. He continued to do so until he was prevented by his health. He is missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura “Jackie” Garret; sister Mary, Evelyn Sanders and husband, Bob; daughter, Annette Chambers and husband, Patrick; son, Curtis Garrett and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Justin Ansley, Jeremy Ansley and wife, Christina, Kaylie Ansley, Courtney Garrett, Tammy Chambers, and Ronnie Chambers; great-grandchildren, Shepard Ansley, Lindsay Ware (daughter of Alex Ware), Ty Chambers; brothers in-law Jessie Scott and wife, Carolea, Henry Scott and wife, Pala and Rodger Scott and wife, Kathy; sister in-law, Rita Fatheree and husband, Mark and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by parents, Iona & Gaston Garrett; brothers, Donald, Dewey, and Carl Garrett; sister, Virginia Lewis; brother in-laws, Donald Gene, Rodney and Duxie Scott, and sister-in-law, Patricia Simpson and his best buddy his dog, Caesar.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Haughton, 105 East Washington, Ave., Haughton, LA. Burial will follow at Haughton Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111 on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Honoring Bobby as pallbearers will be James Madden, Judge Jeff Cox, Wes Boddie, Sheriff John Balance, Dr. Wayne McMahen, and Morris Guin. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Henry Cantrell, Dan Solomon, Mike Collier, Charlie Fredieau, Laird Evens, Col. Carl Thompson, Jack Montgomery, Robert Watts, and Jo Gregorio.

Officiating the services are Judge Jeff Cox, Steve Scott, and Louisiana State Senator, Robert Adley (Retired).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Bossier Kids, Inc online at www.bossierkidsinc.org or mailed to their office located at 2125 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/donate or mailed to their office located at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.