Bobby Lawson

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Bobby Lawson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation at 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Bobby was born on September 20, 1932, in Arjay, Kentucky, and passed away peacefully at age 86, surrounded by family on June 15, 2019, in Bossier City. Bobby proudly served in the US Air Force for 30 years, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant before retiring at Barksdale AFB in 1982. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, and relaxing with family.

Bobby is survived by Agatha, his loving wife of 59 years; their children Lori Lamb (Rock), Tom Lawson (Jayne), Cathy Taron (Tom), and Brian Lawson (Kristen); grandchildren Alexa Hatcher (Steven), Caitlyn Frederick (Thomas), Joseph Lawson (Chelsea), Scott Lawson and Jake Lawson; and great-grandchildren Tripp Frederick and Rhodes Hatcher.

The family would like to thank the staff and physicians at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center, and Willis-Knighton Bossier.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shreveport Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com