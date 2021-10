Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, the LA. Hwy. 157 bridge over Bodcau Bayou Relief north of Bellevue will be closed to all traffic according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).



Officials say the closure will last approximately three weeks, weather permitting, and will allow DOTD crews to perform necessary bridge pile repair and replacement.



While the bridge is closed, motorists are asked to use LA Hwy. 160, U.S. 371 or LA Hwy. 528 as alternate routes.