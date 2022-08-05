Bodcau Dam Rd closure

Bodcau Dam Rd. located between Ben Durden Rd. and Duck Dam Rd. has been

closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the

levee section of the roadway.



Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the

recreation area and visitors from the north will be able to reach Tram Rd. and Duck

Dam Rd. Work on the road repairs is expected to take 90 days to complete.



Addresses in the 1–1750 range on Bodcau Dam Rd can be accessed from LA Hwy.

157/Cotton Valley Rd. and ranges 1900–2800 on Bodcau Dam Rd can be accessed

from LA Hwy. 157/Whittington Rd.