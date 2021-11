A section of Bodcau Dam Road will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 29 and will be closed for 5 months. This closure is located between Ben Durden Rd and Duck Dam Rd.



For Fire, EMS and School Board, address ranges 1-1750 can be accessed from LA Hwy. 157/Cotton Valley Rd (south side). Address ranges 1900-2800 can be accessed from Hwy. 157/Whittington Rd (north side).