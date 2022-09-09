Bodcau Shooting Range to reopen Sept. 17

Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The Bodcau Shooting Range will reopen Sept. 17, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. The range was closed for renovation and infrastructure improvements.

The renovation work is part of a statewide LDWF shooting range improvement initiative. This construction will result in enhanced user and range safety features.

For more information on the Bodcau Shooting Range and all LDWF shooting ranges, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-rangesor contact Dana Norsworthy at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.govor 318-345-3912.