The Bodcau and Woodworth shooting ranges will be closed Sunday (July 4) in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

The Bodcau Shooting Range is located on the Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Bossier and Webster parishes. The Woodworth Shooting Range is located in Rapides Parish.

For more information on these and other LDWF ranges go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges