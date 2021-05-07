Body found at Lock & Dam 5 on Red River named

The name of a person whose body was found in the Red River near Lock & Dam No. 5 in south Caddo Parish earlier this week has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The body of Tommie Shane Weeks, 41, of Benton, was found in the Red River at Bishop Point, near Lock & Dam No. 5, just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

He was positively identified through fingerprint and dental records comparison.

An autopsy was ordered.

Further information should be obtained from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the death.