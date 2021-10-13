Body Found in Lake Bistineau Identified as a Shreveport Man

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives in a joint investigation with Shreveport Police have identified the body found in Lake Bistineau on October 10 as a Shreveport man.



Investigators believe the deceased man, Borris Williams, 24, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was killed at his residence in Shreveport and dumped in the lake in an attempt to hide the body.



Reginald Grant, 24, also of Shreveport, has been arrested for this crime and has been booked on one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.