BOHSEP recognizes National Guard

In recognition of services provided during last month’s historic winter weather event, several members of the Louisiana Army Guard were presented unique Bossier Parish Police Jury “Challenge or Ceremonial Coins.”



Nine members of the Guard received the coins from Col. Gene Barattini on behalf of the Police Jury and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.



Barattini, Deputy Director of BOHSEP, also serves as Deputy Commander of the 5th Area Command, Louisiana State Guard headquartered at Camp Minden.



Barattini said the Louisiana Army National Guard was pivotal in supporting Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security, City of Bossier City, Bossier based hospitals, nursing homes, kidney treatment centers, law enforcement, parish roads department and Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services.



“From the first day of the event until the start of the recovery phase, the Louisiana Army National Guard provided the exceptional expertise, leadership and dedication that our parish needed,” Barattini said.



He said the Guard’s accomplishments ranged from road clearing, to resupply of facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, to operation of the large Point of Distribution (POD) at the Bossier Civic Center.



“We as Bossier Parish and all communities in our jurisdiction appreciate every Louisiana Army National Guard soldier who rushed to our community’s need from our own local Guard units to LA Army Guard units from throughout the state,” Barattini said.



“The Guard motto is “Protect What Matters.” Here in Bossier Parish in North Louisiana during a historic, record breaking winter event, we had the opportunity to see that motto in action,” he added.

