A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the Village Water
System, according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.
A wiring problem in back-up power supply overloaded the control board, causing
the tank-fill valve to close. The low tank level caused system pumps to shut down,
causing pressure/water loss in the Wafer
Rd. pressure plane.
Areas in the advisory include Forest Hills, Pinecrest, Merrywoods and Crestwood
subdivisions, Wafer Rd. plus some commercial customers on U.S. Hwy. 80 east of
Tall Timbers and west of LA Hwy. 614.
Efforts are underway to rectify the situation, and the boil advisory will remain in
effect until rescinded by the Village Water System and the Louisiana Department
of Health.
Consumers in the identified areas should disinfect their water before consuming it
(including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food
preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the
water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by
shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another,
or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana
Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples from the
affected area show the water to be safe.