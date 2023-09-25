A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the Village Water System due to a water main break on U.S. Hwy. 80, according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.

Areas included in the advisory are Hwy. 80 between Mahaffey Rd. and Princeton Rd., all of Princeton Rd., Ward Ln., Mahaffey Rd., Timberline Village Mobile Home Park, Hummingbird Ln., Gray Lake/Gray Duck, Gray Duck North, all roads off Princeton Rd. between Hwy. 80 and Winnfield Rd.

Advisory also includes Princeton Elementary School and the East-Central Bossier Fire Dist. 1.

Efforts are underway to rectify the situation, and the boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Village Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Consumers in the identified areas should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples from the affected area show the water to be safe.