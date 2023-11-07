The Director of Public Works for Bossier Parish has issued a boil advisory

for residents on the East Central Bossier Water System.



The boil advisory affects residents who live in Rocky Mount on Highway

160 to Old Plain Dealing Road and Highway 3.



Officials say the system lost power controls and water pressure following a

power failure from the suppling transformer. They say power has been restored and

the system has begun to recover.



Officials say the due to health concerns residents need to boil their water

until further notice.