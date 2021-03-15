A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water system in the Rocky Mount vicinity.



Low to no pressure is being experienced in part of the system in areas east of the water plant at 1885 La. Hwy. 160 (Rocky Mount vicinity and north and east of Rocky Mount).



Areas include the Town of Rocky Mount and points north on Hwy. 157, Fire Tower Rd., McBeth Rd., Hwy. 160 east of Rocky Mount, Martin Rd., DeMoss Rd., and Clarkston Rd.



All of the system west of the plant at 1885 Hwy. 160 was not affected because this area operates on head pressure from the ground storage tank and the ground elevation. Cause of the low/no pressure was loss of commercial power and failure of the emergency generator to automatically start due to a control issue.



Once an operator arrived at the location, the generator was started by hand to restore pressure. Commercial power was restored by 10 p.m. Because of this problem, the water in this portion of East Central Bossier Water System will be of questionable microbiological quality.



This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the East Central Bossier Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.



Consumers identified above should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.



Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show the water to be safe.