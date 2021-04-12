Water service to a portion of Dogwood subdivision will be shut off Tuesday while new water mains are being installed in Dogwood South, according to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.



Service will be discontinued between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and a boil advisory will be in effect, in Oak Thicket, Doe Ridge, Oakside, South Oakside and Hollowbluff while a contractor for the developer of Dogwood subdivision installs the new mains.



Because of the loss of water pressure, water produced by the water system in the above areas is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the District issued the boil advisory, which is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system and Department of Health.



It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until advised otherwise.



Water samples were collected and submitted to the Department of Health laboratory. Tests require 24 hours, therefore a boil advisory rescission cannot be expected before Thursday, April 15.