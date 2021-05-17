A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water system, according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.



A break was discovered in a four-inch water main on La. Hwy. 3 north of Thornton Rd. A contractor has been contacted and repairs were scheduled to begin Monday.



This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the East Central Bossier Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.



Consumers identified above should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.



Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples from the affected area show the water to be safe.