Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, has issued a boil advisory effective immediately due to problems with power loss at the district’s water plant. This boil advisory affects everyone on the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 water system.



Because of this problem, the water produced by the water supply system may be of questionable microbiological quality.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Health Department and the water system.



Affected consumers should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 water system will rescind this boil advisory on notification from the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.