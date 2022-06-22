A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the West Central Bossier

Water system, according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.



A loss of pressure in the system occurred when a contractor accidentally dislodged

a pipe nipple from the main, then opened a hydrant in an attempt to make repairs.



Water lines will be flushed and bacteriological samples will be forwarded to the

Department of Health. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by

the East Central Bossier Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.



Consumers in the district should disinfect their water before consuming it

(including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food

preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by

shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another,

or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.



Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana

Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples from the

affected area show the water to be safe.