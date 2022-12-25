A boil advisory is effective immediately for the West Central Bossier Water

System according to Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry. According to the

advisory, 62 service connections are affected.

Landry said the system suffered a loss of water when a GST tank level gauge froze

allowing the GST to deplete its supply without calling on wells to replinish. All

customers are out but the tank is currently filling, Landry said.

Technicians are on level indicator/control to allow normal operation.

Consumers in the district should disinfect their water before consuming it

(including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food

preparation or rinsing of foods) by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by

shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another,

or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Residents in the area will be notified when the advisory is lifted by the Louisiana

Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples from the

affected area show the water to be safe.