A boil advisory affecting a portion of the Dogwood subdivision has been put in place

effective immediately, according to the Larry Landry, Bossier Parish Director of Utilities.



Area where the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish has issued

the advisory is all of Doe Ridge Dr. in Dogwood subdivision.



Reason for the advisory is a water main break where water was discovered running into a

storm drain. Crews are working to make repairs.



It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before

consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food

preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought

to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle.

pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each

quart of water that is boiled.)



Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify residents

when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public

Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show the

water to be safe.