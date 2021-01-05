A boil advisory affecting portions of the Dogwood subdivision water system has been put in place effective immediately, according to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish.



Areas within the boil advisory include Pine Haven Ln., south of Dogwood Tr.; Edgewood Dr., south of Dogwood Tr.; Wood Hill Ln.; Woodhue Cir.; Loriwood Dr.; Hollow Bluff Dr.; Beaverwood Cir.; Oakside Dr.; South Oakside Dr.; Doe Ridge Dr.; South Crest Dr. and Oak Thicket (Oak Thicket Subdivision).



District personnel were replacing a fire hydrant Monday night when it was discovered that a “tee” feeding the hydrant was cracked and needed to be repaired. This contributed to a much larger outage than was anticipated.



Because of this problem the water produced by the water system in the above areas is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the District issued the boil advisory which is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system and Department of Health.



It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until advised otherwise.



Water samples were collected Tuesday morning and submitted to the Department of Health Laboratory. Tests require 24 hours, therefore we cannot expect to issue a boil advisory rescission before Wednesday, January 6.