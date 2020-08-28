Boil Advisory: East Central Bossier water system

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



A boil advisory, effective immediately, has been issued for the East Central Bossier water system, according to Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry. The advisory is issued system wide.



Customers should disinfect their water before consuming (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using in food preparation.



Methods to disinfect the water include: Boil for one full minute in a clean container. Time starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water boiled.



Bacteriological samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health laboratory to return this section of the water system to normal as quickly as responsibly possible.



East Central Bossier Water System will notify effected residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.

