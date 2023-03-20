Boil advisory effective immediately

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for a portion of the Village
Water System due to continued system data malfunctions, according to Bossier
Parish Director of Utilities Larry Landry.
Areas under the advisory include Forest Hills, Merrywoods, Wafer Forest and
Crestwood Heights subdivisions plus commercial customers on U.S. Hwy. 80 east
of Tall Timbers and west of La. Hwy. 614.
It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water
before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or
using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been
brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a
clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small
pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify
residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of
Health–Office of Public Health once samples collected from this part of the water
supply system show the water to be safe.