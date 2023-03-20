Boil advisory effective immediately

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for a portion of the Village

Water System due to continued system data malfunctions, according to Bossier

Parish Director of Utilities Larry Landry.



Areas under the advisory include Forest Hills, Merrywoods, Wafer Forest and

Crestwood Heights subdivisions plus commercial customers on U.S. Hwy. 80 east

of Tall Timbers and west of La. Hwy. 614.



It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water

before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or

using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been

brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a

clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small

pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify

residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of

Health–Office of Public Health once samples collected from this part of the water

supply system show the water to be safe.