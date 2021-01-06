Boil Advisory For Areas Of Dogwood subdivision Rescinded

Effective 9:10 am January 6, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health, rescinded the boil advisory issued by the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish covering areas of Dogwood subdivision.



Areas within the boil advisory included Pine Haven Ln., south of Dogwood Tr.; Edgewood Dr., south of Dogwood Tr.; Wood Hill Ln.; Woodhue Cir.; Loriwood Dr.; Hollow Bluff Dr.; Beaverwood Cir.; Oakside Dr.; South Oakside Dr.; Doe Ridge Dr.; South Crest Dr. and Oak Thicket (Oak Thicket Subdivision).



Samples collected on January 5 cleared inspection.