Boil advisory for Country Place Subdivision Water System

Bossier Parish Water Works officials have issued an immediate boil advisory for

residents on the Country Place Subdivision Water System.



Officials are issuing the advisory following a break in the main water line that

required the entire system to be shut down.



The following businesses and all Country Place residents are affected: Acorns to

Oaks Pediatrics, Eastwood Baptist Church Daycare, Brookshire’s Grocery Store, Sonic

Drive-In, and Marco’s Pizza.



Officials urge residents and businesses to follow the boil advisory until further

notice.