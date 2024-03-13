Boil advisory for Country Place Subdivision Water System

Bossier Parish Water Works officials have issued an immediate boil advisory for
residents on the Country Place Subdivision Water System.
Officials are issuing the advisory following a break in the main water line that
required the entire system to be shut down.
The following businesses and all Country Place residents are affected: Acorns to
Oaks Pediatrics, Eastwood Baptist Church Daycare, Brookshire’s Grocery Store, Sonic
Drive-In, and Marco’s Pizza.
Officials urge residents and businesses to follow the boil advisory until further
notice.