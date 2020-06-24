Goodwill Industries to host Job Fair on June 25th

Shreveport, LA – On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will host a job fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



Teleperformance will have representatives accepting applications, doing interviews and filling open positions by job fair attendees from 10am to 3pm. This event is free and open to the public, but appointments are required.



“Goodwill is focused on helping individuals get back to work,” Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development says. “COVID has definitely impacted our community and many of our employer partners are seeking new employees. This is the first of several industry-based job fairs Goodwill will be hosting over the next few months”.



Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process. To obtain an appointment time, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d45afa723a6fe3-goodwill or call 318-868-4701.

