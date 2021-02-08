Boil Advisory for East Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory has been issued effectively immediately for East Central Bossier Water System customers south of La. Hwy. 160 including all of Butler Hill Rd., Leslie Rd., Merrill Ln., Scarborough Rd., Scarborough Ln., Etie Ln., and Seven Pines Rd. south of Scarborough Rd.



Service had to be discontinued cut in the above described vicinity to facilitate the repair of a broken water main. This activity may have impacted approximately 56 customers. The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.



Consumers in the identified area should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.



Bacteriological samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health. Earliest date will be Tuesday, Feb. 9.