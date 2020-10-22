Boil Advisory For The East Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the East Central Bossier Water System due to a broken water main.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said approximately 37 customers in the vicinity of Fire Tower Rd. to DeMoss Rd., McBeth Rd., McCuller Rd. and Martin Rd. will be impacted.

Landry said the advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the state Dept. of Health.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

** Boil water for one (l) full minute in a clean container. The time starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.