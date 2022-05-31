Boil Advisory for Walnut Ridge Apts

A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System

in the Princeton area. Because of an emergency repair on the main line that feeds your

area, the water had to be turned off.



The boil advisory is in effect for all of Walnut Ridge Apartments. The advisory has been

issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the main line and will be in

effect until further notice.



It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by

boiling it for at least 1 full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and

in food preparation should all be boiled.