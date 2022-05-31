Boil Advisory for Walnut Ridge Apts

A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System
in the Princeton area. Because of an emergency repair on the main line that feeds your
area, the water had to be turned off.
The boil advisory is in effect for all of Walnut Ridge Apartments. The advisory has been
issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the main line and will be in
effect until further notice.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by
boiling it for at least 1 full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and
in food preparation should all be boiled.