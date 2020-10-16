Boil Advisory for West Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory, effective immediately, has been issued for the West Central Bossier Water System after a six-inch water main was breached by a contractor setting a power pole on the south end of the parish prison complex.

“Because of this problem, the water produced by our supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. This is a system-wide boil advisory,” said Larry Landry, director of public utilities.

Landry said the boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.

It was recommended that consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

“Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise,” Landry said.

West Central Bossier Water System, through the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify effected residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health.

Samples will be taken on Monday, Oct. 19 and submitted to the state lab. Results are expected by Tuesday, Oct. 20.