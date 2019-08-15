Boil advisory issued for East Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory has been issued Thursday effective immediately for the East Central Bossier Water System on La. Hwy. 160 between H White Rd. and Old Plain Dealing Rd. The advbisory is affecting residences between 253 Hwy. 160 and 506 Hwy. 160.

Parish officials said the boil advisory will remain in effect until water is declared safe by the Louisiana Dept. of Health.

Water pressure was lost when the water main was damaged by nearby construction activity. Because of the pressure loss, water in the specified area has been deemed of questionable microbiological quality.

Consumers on this portion of Hwy. 160 are urged to disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, using for food preparation or rinsing foods.

Methods of safe use include boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

A resulting flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water boiled.

Samples from the water system have been collected and forwarded to the Dept. of Health-Office of Public Health for inspection. That agency will determine from those and additional samples if the water is safe. Residents will be advised of the determination as soon as possible.