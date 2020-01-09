Boil advisory issued for East Central Bossier water system

A boil advisory, effective immediately, has been issued for a portion of the East Central Bossier water system due to a ruptured water main.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the area effected by the advisory is along La. Hwy. 3 from Thornton Rd. north to Abe Martin Rd, and includes Boggs Rd. and Broom Rd. Approximately 10 customers are impacted by the advisory.

Customers should disinfect their water before consuming (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using in food preparation.

Methods to disinfect the water include: Boil for one full minute in a clean container. Time starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water boiled.

Bacteriological samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health laboratory to return this section of the water system to normal as quickly as responsibly possible.

East Central Bossier Water System, through the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, will notify effected residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.