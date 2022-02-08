Boil advisory issued for one area of Dogwood subdivision

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately by Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage Dist. 1 for one area of Dogwood subdivision after a contractor had to shut off water in order to complete a tie-in, according to Larry Landry, Bossier Parish Director of Public Utilities.

Affected area includes all homes on Satinwood Circle, Silver Oaks Circle and Haguewood Circle. This is an isolated area of the subdivision with 50 homes. Water in the area was cut off for less than two hours.

It is recommended that consumers identified above disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) until this boil advisory is rescinded by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect water prior to consumption until otherwise advised.

Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show our water to be safe.