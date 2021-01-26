BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF BOSSIER CITY ON BOSSIER CITY WATER SYSTEM

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City’s water distribution system. The advisory is for the Central Park area bound by Barksdale Blvd. on the North, Foster Street on the East, Naples Street on the south, and Princeton Avenue on the west.

Bossier City maintenance crews are working to repair an emergency water main rupture. Work will is underway and is expected to be complete by 5:00 pm. During this time, customers within this area will have low water pressure.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.