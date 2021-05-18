Boil Advisory Issued for Portion of Bossier City on Bossier City Water System Following Morning Water Main Break That Caused Drop in Pressure

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for an area in South Bossier within Bossier City’s water distribution system. The advisory includes residential and commercial customers south of Louisiana Highway 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy.) west of US Highway 71 (Barksdale Blvd.) south and along and south of Robert E. Lee Boulevard east of US Highway 71 south to Sligo Road. A map illustrating the area is attached.



At approximately 5:30 am a 12-inch water main serving the South Gate subdivision ruptured. Bossier City maintenance crews responded and had the rupture isolated and started repairs at approximately 7:30 am. Currently, only one home is without water and repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm this evening. Prior to isolating the rupture, customers in and around this area experienced low water pressure.

