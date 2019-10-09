Boil advisory issued for portion of Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for sections of the East Central Bossier water system including Fire Tower Rd. north of McBeth Rd., including Martin Rd. and DeMoss Rd., according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.

Water in the system was shut off due to a three-inch main leak on Fire Tower Rd. caused by damage from mowing equipment. To repair the break water is shut off at McBeth Road. All customers north of McBeth Rd. on Fire Tower Rd., Martin Rd. and DeMoss Rd. are affected.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system and the Louisiana Department of Health. Samples have been collected and forwarded for determination, Landry said.

It is recommended that the consumers identified disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Water may be disinfected for use by boiling for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. A flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

East Central Bossier water system customers through the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 will notify effected residents when the advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health.