BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF BOSSIER CITY ON THE BOSSIER CITY WATER SYSTEM

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for four (4) small areas within Bossier City’s
water distribution system. The advisory includes customers in the following areas:

  1. Along Golden Meadows Drive between Barksdale Blvd and Foxglove Drive.
  2. Within the Robert E. Lee Place neighborhood (Lillian St., Robert E. Lee St., Chaney St., and
    Loop St.)
  3. Near Waller Baptist Church (Patricia Drive between Bobbie St. and Waller Ave., Melanie Street,
    and Margaret Street from Melanie Street to Loreco Street).
  4. 2500 Block of Melrose Avenue.
    At approximately 7:30 am COBC crews began responding to the water main breaks in the areas
    listed above. The water main break in Golden Meadows was caused by a contractor performing work
    near a City water main. The other three areas were smaller mainline breaks resulting from water flushing
    efforts in these areas. Currently, only homes within the area of Golden Meadows between Barksdale
    Blvd. and Foxglove Dr. are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be
    complete by 6:00 pm this evening. Repairs in all other areas are complete. Prior to isolating the water
    mains for repairs, customers near the water main ruptures experienced lower water pressure.
    The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected areas to boil their
    water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to
    water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order. The
    City will notify customers when the advisory is rescinded.
BPT Staff

