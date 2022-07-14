BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF PLAIN DEALING WATER SYSTEM

The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their water system. The

advisory is for customers residing along Highway 157, specifically those customers living south

of Highway 2 & 157 intersection as highlighted in the attached map.



Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at

approximately 2:30 this afternoon near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 157. The

four (4) inch water main was struck by a contractor doing work in the area. Customers along

Highway 157 lost water pressure during the time of the repair. All work was completed by 4:45

pm and this area of the system is currently pressuring up.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers

boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The

advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary

measure and not a boil order.



Water customers within this area will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.