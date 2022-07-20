BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF PLAIN DEALING WATER SYSTEM

The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their water system. The

advisory is for customers residing along the intersection of Perrin Street and Gilmer Street as

highlighted in the attached map.



Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at

approximately 2:00 pm on the afternoon of July 19th on the corner of Perrin Street and Gilmer

Street where a six (6) inch water main was struck by a contractor in the area. All work was

completed by 1:00 am on the morning of July 20th.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers

boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The

advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary

measure and not a boil order.



Water customers within this area will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.