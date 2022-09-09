BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF PLAIN DEALING WATER SYSTEM

The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The
advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers.
Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at
approximately 10:00 this morning near 814 E. Palmetto Avenue. The eight (8) inch water main
was struck by a contractor doing work in the area. Maintenance crews were unable to isolate and
valve down this area. As a result all Plain Dealing water customers lost water pressure while the
water main was under repair. All work was completed by 3:00 pm and the system is currently
pressuring up.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers
boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The
advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary
measure and not a boil order.
Water customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.