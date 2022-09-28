BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF PLAIN DEALING WATER SYSTEM

The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The

advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers.



Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at

approximately 11:00 this morning near 1111 N. Magnolia St. The six (6) inch water main was

struck by a contractor doing work in the area. Maintenance crews were unable to isolate and

valve down this area. As a result all Plain Dealing water customers lost water pressure while the

water main was under repair. All work was completed by 2:00 pm and the system is currently

pressuring up.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers

boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The

advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary

measure and not a boil order.



Water customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.