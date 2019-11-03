Boil advisory issued for East Central Bossier Water System

A boil advisory has been issued for the East Central Bossier Water System after repairs were necessary for a three-inch main leak on Seven Pines Rd., according to Larry Landry, Director of Public Utilities for the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Landry said the leak has been repaired and water restored, but samples cannot be collected until Monday. Areas impacted by the shutoff were Scarborough Rd. east of Butler Hill Rd. including Scarborough Lane and Ellie Lane, east to Seven Pines Rd. south of Scarborough Rd.

Residents are urged to boil their water until an order to rescind is issued by the water system and the Louisiana Department of Health. Landry said he recommends the 11 consumers identified disinfect their water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using for food preparation.

Boil water for full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water boiled.