Boil advisory village system

A boil advisory has been issued effectively immediately for Village Water System

customers in Forest Hills, Merrywoods and Crestwood Heights subdivisions and

commercial customers on U.S. Hwy. 80 east of Tall Timbers and west of La. Hwy. 614.



A boil advisory was issued in the areas due to loss of pressure in the Wafer Rd. pressure

plain and continual SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) malfunctions that

have caused the system to run dry without sending the appropriate alarm.



Remote attempts have not produced results and contractors will be on site Friday. The boil

advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System and the Louisiana

Department of Health, according to Director of Public Works Larry Landry.



Consumers in the identified area should disinfect their water before consuming it

(including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or

rinsing of foods by the following means:



 Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking

the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by

adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.



Bacteriological samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health.