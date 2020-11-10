A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Minden area due to an emergency repair on the main line. The water boil advisory is effective immediately.

The boil advisory includes: 9226 to 9860 Highway 80, All of Saint James Church Road, all of Barbeque Road.

The advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to repair a leak and will be in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least 1 full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.