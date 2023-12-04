BOM Bank Listed In ICBAIndependent Banker’s 2023 BestCommunity Bankers to Work For

Independent Banker
magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent
Community Bankers of America (ICBA), today named BOM Bank as a 2023
Best Community Banks to Work For recipient. The $972 million-asset bank
received accolades for instituting a healthy work-life balance for employees
and fostering an environment conducive to acts of community service.
“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work
For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” Ken Hale, president of BOM
Bank said. “Our employees are an extension of our community, so we
consider it our responsibility to make certain they have what they need to
succeed and to aid our efforts to give back to the community. This year BOM
Bank employees logged over 5,000 hours performing volunteer service.”
BOM Bank is highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue
representing community banks between $751 million to $1 billion in assets.
Each self-nominated community bank’s full-time employees were asked to
complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research
agency. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included:
work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and
opportunity for recognition and advancement.
“Whether it’s fostering professional development, encouraging acts of
service, or providing flexibility and support, this year’s standouts showcase
the community banking difference and why this profession continues to
attract compassionate and dedicated professionals motivated to helping
their communities prosper,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero
Rainey said. “We’re proud to recognize BOM Bank for powering its
employees to fulfill their potential and wish them continued success.”
To learn more about the winners and methodology, visit
independentbanker.com.