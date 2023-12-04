BOM Bank Listed In ICBAIndependent Banker’s 2023 BestCommunity Bankers to Work For

Independent Banker

magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent

Community Bankers of America (ICBA), today named BOM Bank as a 2023

Best Community Banks to Work For recipient. The $972 million-asset bank

received accolades for instituting a healthy work-life balance for employees

and fostering an environment conducive to acts of community service.



“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work

For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” Ken Hale, president of BOM

Bank said. “Our employees are an extension of our community, so we

consider it our responsibility to make certain they have what they need to

succeed and to aid our efforts to give back to the community. This year BOM

Bank employees logged over 5,000 hours performing volunteer service.”



BOM Bank is highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue

representing community banks between $751 million to $1 billion in assets.



Each self-nominated community bank’s full-time employees were asked to

complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research

agency. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included:

work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and

opportunity for recognition and advancement.



“Whether it’s fostering professional development, encouraging acts of

service, or providing flexibility and support, this year’s standouts showcase

the community banking difference and why this profession continues to

attract compassionate and dedicated professionals motivated to helping

their communities prosper,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero

Rainey said. “We’re proud to recognize BOM Bank for powering its

employees to fulfill their potential and wish them continued success.”



To learn more about the winners and methodology, visit

independentbanker.com.