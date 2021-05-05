BOM Receives USDA Rural Lender of the Year for the Fifth Time

The Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2019 Louisiana Small Business Award winners. Small businesses that exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of Louisiana were acknowledged as award-winners during a virtual event hosted on September 30, 2020 by LED Secretary Don Pierson. The event was pushed back in date due to the COVID19 pandemic.

“Louisiana is fortunate to have enterprising and innovative business leaders such as these Small Business Award winners,” Pierson said. “Small businesses account for 99 percent of all employers in Louisiana, and they employ more than half of our private-sector workforce. Our small business community plays a vital role in expanding and enhancing our economy, and we appreciate the significant contributions these leaders are making.”

The Small Business Award program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories. BOM received the 2019 USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year Award. BOM Bank has been awarded this honor five times at the State level and two times at the national level. BOM Bank funded 61% of the total loans funded under the USDA Rural Business and Cooperative Guaranteed Loan Program for the 2019 fiscal year.