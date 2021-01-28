Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East

By U.S. Central Command , U.S. Central Command

For the third time this year, U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., successfully completed a presence patrol in the Middle East today.

This long-range, short-duration defensive mission was intended to demonstrate the U.S. military’s ability to deploy airpower anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security.

During the mission, the bomber aircrews integrated with air operations centers and other AFCENT assets such as F-15E “Strike Eagles,” F-16 “Fighting Falcons,” KC-10 “Extenders” and KC-135 “Stratotankers.”

The B-52H “Stratofortress” is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber can fly at high subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet. It has an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles. The B-52H can carry a wide variety of precision guided ordnance. CENTCOM is committed to partner security and preserving regional stability. The United States does not seek conflict, but continues to be postured and committed to respond to any contingency around the world.