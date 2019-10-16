Bonnie Fontenot

Bossier City, LA – Bonnie Fontenot, 84, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born March 5, 1935 in Elton, La, and was a 1954 graduate of Elton High School. She moved to Bossier City, La in 1972, where she attended Christ the King Church for the past 47 years.

Bonnie had many talents including sewing and baking cakes for the whole family. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents; Euway and Odeal Langley and siblings, Jesse Langley, Darrell Langley, Bludie Langley, and Ludie Langley.

She is survived by her brother; Buddy Langley; her daughter; Cynthia Baldwin and husband Douglas, grandchildren; Kristina Warner and husband Gilbert, Angela Malone and husband Kolten; great grandchildren; Raven Warner, Haven Warner, Arianna Warner, Joshua Roberts, Peyton Crooks, and McKenzie Crooks.